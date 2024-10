Lionel Messi

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona will conclude their current contract payments to Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba in 2025.

Although the three have moved on from La Blaugrana and are now with Inter Miami, they are still owed money.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, all three players agreed to defer their contract payments to help the club manage its finances.



