Menu ›
Sports
Fri, 27 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana
Barcelona has faced sanctions from UEFA due to a banner that referenced Adolf Hitler, the infamous Nazi leader and architect of the Holocaust.
The banner, displayed in the away section at Stade Louis II last week, read "Flick heil," a phrase echoing a greeting from Hitler's era.
According to Relevo, UEFA has imposed a €10,000 fine on the club and prohibited them from selling away tickets for their next match.
As a result, Barcelona will not have their fans present during their upcoming game against Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) in Belgrade on November 6th.
Read full article
Source: Football-espana