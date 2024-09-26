Barcelona forward was reduced to tears during training exercise last season

Vitor Roque is set for a spell on the sidelines after spraining his ankle

Source: Football-espana

Real Betis striker Vitor Roque will be sidelined due to an ankle sprain. Manager Manuel Pellegrini candidly assessed Roque's challenging start to the season since his loan move from Barcelona, highlighting the difficulties he has faced in adapting to European football.

A recent story from Catalunya Radio sheds light on the struggles he encountered at Barcelona.

Last season, during a training drill that included circuit work, players had to shoot at the goal, and failure to score meant they had to repeat the circuit.



