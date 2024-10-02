Sports

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny reveals Robert Lewandowski phone call was crucial to signing

Barcelona Confirmed The Signing Of Polish Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.png Barcelona confirmed the signing of Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny

Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

Barcelona announced the acquisition of Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny on Wednesday afternoon, securing the 34-year-old on a one-year contract.

Although Szczesny had announced his retirement last month, he expressed enthusiasm about the new challenge in his initial remarks as a Blaugrana player.

Szczesny has been brought in as a temporary substitute for the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who suffered a tendon tear in his knee two weekends ago. The Catalan club was permitted to utilize 80% of his salary to facilitate the signing of a replacement.

