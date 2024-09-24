Barcelona intend to go for Nico Williams next summer – shirt number in mind

Menu ›
Tue, 24 Sep 2024
Barcelona was unable to finalize a transfer for Nico Williams this summer, despite strong connections to the Athletic Club player.
Reports from Catalonia indicate that the club plans to pursue the 22-year-old again next summer.
Although Williams seemed to reject the opportunity to join Barcelona, there were concerns regarding the club's capacity to fulfill his €58 million release clause.
However, Sport reports that Williams had initially shown interest in a transfer to the Blaugrana but set conditions that the club could not accommodate.
Source: Football-espana