Barcelona manager Hansi Flick gives backing to Inaki Pena to replace Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Hansi Flick233458.png Hansi Flick

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Barcelona's manager Hansi Flick has not dismissed the possibility of acquiring a new goalkeeper to fill in for the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

However, he expressed strong confidence in Inaki Pena, the team's current backup.

Ter Stegen had surgery on Monday and is anticipated to be sidelined until at least May.

Flick addressed various inquiries regarding their strategy for the goalkeeping role, with much speculation in Catalonia recently about potential signings. Nevertheless, he prioritized his support for Pena above all else.

Source: Football-espana