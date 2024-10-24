Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has ‘three faces’ while doing job

Barcelona's coach Hansi Flick is currently the talk of Catalonia, having guided the Blaugrana to the top of the league with an exciting style of play.

His recent performance against Bayern Munich in the Champions League has further solidified his reputation.



Even his staunchest fans did not anticipate such a successful beginning to his tenure in Barcelona.

Despite setbacks against AS Monaco and Osasuna, Flick's overall performance has been commendable, leaving little room for criticism. Any concerns regarding his adaptability have been quickly dispelled.