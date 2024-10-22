Barcelona manager Hansi Flick punishes Frenkie de Jong for for lack of attitude

The highlight of Sunday night in Barcelona was Gavi's return after an 11-month injury layoff, as he participated in the last 10 minutes of the match against Sevilla.

However, Frenkie de Jong's absence was notable, as he did not play at all during this important week.



De Jong has been fit for a month and had come off the bench in previous matches against Young Boys and Alaves. Despite Barcelona's comfortable performance against Sevilla, de Jong spent much of the second half warming up while Gavi, Pablo Torre, and Fermin Lopez were all introduced before him.



According to RAC1, this decision was intentional. Hansi Flick indicated that they wanted to give Gavi a special moment, but it also served as a slight reprimand for de Jong, whose recent attitude has not impressed Flick.



With increasing competition for midfield spots, de Jong's return to regular play remains uncertain.

A similar situation occurred with Jules Kounde, who was benched earlier this season for tardiness.



This situation adds to the ongoing speculation regarding de Jong's future. As Barcelona seeks to renew contracts for several key players, discussions for de Jong's new deal have reportedly stalled.



With his contract expiring in 2026, the club is likely to either extend his contract or consider selling him within the next six to nine months.