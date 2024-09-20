Barcelona midfielder expected to be fit for Villarreal clash despite ankle pain

Barcelona did not start their European campaign in the most auspicious fashion

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona's European campaign began on a disappointing note, suffering a 2-1 loss to AS Monaco on Thursday. A red card issued to Eric Garcia shifted the momentum in favor of Monaco, leaving Marc Casado and Pedri to manage the midfield alone.

There were worries about Garcia potentially finishing the game with an injury. In the final minutes, Pedri was substituted for Pablo Torre, while Casado was seen limping heavily and fell to the ground at the final whistle after an ankle challenge with a Monaco player.

However, Diario AS reports that there are no signs of a serious injury, just a significant impact to the area. He is expected to be fit for the upcoming match against Villarreal on Sunday, as Barcelona aims to keep their perfect domestic record intact.



