Barcelona on alert as Lamine Yamal suffers injury during Spain’s victory against Denmark

Screenshot 20241013 085402.png Lamine Yamal

Sun, 13 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

Spain secured a late victory over Denmark on Saturday thanks to a goal from Martin Zubimendi, maintaining their unbeaten streak in all competitions. Their only loss under coach Luis de la Fuente occurred against Scotland in March 2023.

Looking ahead to Tuesday's match against Serbia, Spain hopes to keep the momentum going, although they might be missing one of their key players.

Lamine Yamal had an uncharacteristically subdued performance against Denmark and faced a late injury from a tough tackle, leading Diario AS to report that he is now uncertain for the upcoming game against Serbia.

