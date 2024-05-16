Barcelona optimistic about sealing a deal to sign Nico Williams in the summer

Nico Williams

FC Barcelona, the renowned Spanish club, holds a positive outlook on their prospects of acquiring the talented winger Nico Williams during the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to reports from Footballghana, the La Liga team has identified the Spain forward, who has Ghanaian heritage, as a key transfer target to bolster their squad for the following season.



Recent sources from Spain have indicated that Barcelona officials are actively working towards securing the transfer.



The club is confident in their ability to negotiate a deal with Athletic Club in order to recruit Nico Williams before the commencement of the next season.



Presently, Nico Williams has a release clause worth €55 million in his contract, which can be activated by FC Barcelona.

The forward has showcased exceptional form over the past year, establishing himself as one of the most thrilling forwards in Europe.



In the 2023/24 Spanish La Liga season, Nico Williams has impressively scored four goals and provided 10 assists in 29 appearances.



Alongside Barcelona, he has also garnered interest from other top clubs, including Liverpool.