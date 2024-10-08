Barcelona pay tribute following death of beloved former player Johan Neeskens

Johan Neeskens

Source: Football-espana

On Monday, the Dutch Football Federation announced the unfortunate news of Johan Neeskens' death.

The former midfielder for Barcelona and Ajax passed away unexpectedly at the age of 73 after becoming ill during an event over the weekend.

Neeskens was a cherished player for Barcelona in the 1970s, playing for the club from 1974 to 1979, including four seasons alongside the legendary Johan Cruyff from 1974 to 1978.



