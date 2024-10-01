Barcelona register interest in Juventus target for number nine position

Vitor Roque

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona needs to address the number nine position soon, as Robert Lewandowski will turn 37 next year, marking the last season of his contract.

Although the Polish forward welcomed Vitor Roque's arrival in January, the club seems uncertain about the €30m signing's ability to be a long-term replacement.



Consequently, they are actively searching for a new striker, with Lille's Jonathan David being one of the players under consideration.

The 24-year-old is set to become a free agent next summer, and indications suggest he is unlikely to extend his contract, despite Lille's attempts to retain him.



