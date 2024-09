Bryan Zaragoza scored once and Ante Budimir twice for an Osasuna side unbeaten at home

Source: BBC

Ante Budimir netted two goals, leading Osasuna to a surprising victory over Barcelona, marking the latter's first loss in La Liga this season.

The Croatian forward found space behind the Barcelona defense to head in Bryan Zaragoza's cross from close range in the 18th minute.

Zaragoza then extended Osasuna's advantage by breaking free and calmly finishing past goalkeeper Inaki Pena.



