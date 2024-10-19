Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal labelled as a “phenomenon” by Spain manager Luis de la Fuente

Lamine Yamal

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona and the Spanish Football Federation had a disagreement last weekend regarding Lamine Yamal, who sustained an injury during the match against Denmark.

The Catalan club insisted that he be removed from Luis de la Fuente’s squad right away, and after some initial resistance, the coach complied, resulting in Yamal missing the victory over Serbia on Tuesday.

When addressing the media on Saturday, De la Fuente refrained from commenting on the situation but praised Lamine Yamal highly, according to MD. He also offered valuable guidance for the young player.



Read full article