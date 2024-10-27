Barcelona save La Liga unbeaten record and end Real Madrid’s push for history

Barcelona has maintained its status as the club with the longest unbeaten streak in La Liga, standing at 43 matches.

The two historic rivals faced off in El Clasico this past weekend, marking their first encounter of the 2024/25 season in Madrid.



The atmosphere was charged as Barcelona delivered an outstanding performance, clinching a 4-0 victory in the Spanish capital.



This win ensures that the record books remain unchanged, with Barcelona continuing to lead the all-time La Liga table, while Real Madrid remains at 42 matches.

Barcelona's unbeaten streak in La Liga was broken in May 2018, but their rivals will now start anew after a thrilling night in Madrid.



In Europe’s top five leagues, Bayern Munich holds the record for the longest unbeaten league run, with 53 matches, which ended in March 2014.



Real Madrid will not have the opportunity to challenge this record again until at least 2026.