Barcelona scouted two players at Porto-Manchester United Europa League clash

Screenshot 20241005 095709.png Barcelona are already looking ahead to the 2025 summer transfer window to get new players

Sat, 5 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

Barcelona is already preparing for the summer transfer window of 2025, identifying several key positions for potential recruitment.

Sporting director Deco has been actively exploring possible signing opportunities, with his latest scouting mission taking him to his former club, FC Porto.

According to Relevo, Deco attended the Europa League match on Thursday between Porto and Manchester United, which concluded in a 3-3 draw. Reports indicate that he focused on two players during this match: Diogo Costa and Nico Gonzalez.

Source: Football-espana