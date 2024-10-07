Barcelona secure 3-0 win over Deportivo Alavés

Robert Lewandowski netted a first-half hat-trick, helping Barcelona secure a decisive victory over Alaves and maintain their three-point lead at the top of La Liga.

Real Madrid had briefly matched Barcelona's points with their win against Villarreal on Saturday. Despite a surprising loss to Osasuna the previous week, Barcelona appeared dominant throughout the match.



Lewandowski opened the scoring with a header from Raphinha's precise cross. He then added a second with a close-range effort following another assist from Raphinha.

The hat-trick was completed when he skillfully shot past goalkeeper Antonio Sivera after receiving a pass from Eric Garcia.