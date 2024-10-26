Barcelona secure 4-0 victory over Real Madrid

Barcelona achieved a remarkable victory in El Clasico, overpowering Real Madrid with a 4-0 triumph at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

In their first encounter of the season, the match held significant importance as Barcelona sought to maintain their three-point lead over the reigning champions. The first half was relatively uneventful, suggesting a tactical struggle, but the second half saw Barcelona take command in an impressive manner.



Robert Lewandowski continued his stellar season by scoring two quick goals within two minutes just before the hour mark, leaving Real Madrid shaken but still fighting for a comeback.

Despite their efforts, the night belonged to Barcelona, highlighted by 17-year-old Lamine Yamal scoring his debut El Clasico goal, which silenced the home fans.



Captain Raphinha capitalized on a defensive error late in the game, sealing the score at four for Barcelona, a result that is sure to resonate throughout Europe in the days ahead.