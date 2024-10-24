Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
1

Barcelona secure 4-1 win over Bayern Munich

Video Archive
Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Barcelona delivered a stunning 4-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, largely due to the outstanding performances of three young midfielders.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live