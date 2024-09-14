Barcelona set date for Frenkie de Jong’s return to training

De Jong

Source: Football-espana

Being a Barcelona fan is particularly exciting right now, as the team leads the league and Gavi is set to return soon from a significant knee injury.

Additionally, Frenkie de Jong, who has been sidelined since April due to an ankle issue, is also on the verge of making his comeback.

Initially anticipated to be out for just 4-5 weeks, his recovery has extended to 4-5 months, but his absence is about to conclude.



