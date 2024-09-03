Barcelona sign Ghanaian Winger Abdul Aziz Issah on loan from Dreams FC

Menu ›
Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Barcelona have officially signed Ghanaian winger Abdul Aziz Issah on loan from Dreams FC.
Issah will join Barça Atlètic, the club’s B team, for the 2024-2025 season, with an option for a permanent transfer.
His move comes after impressive trial performances, leading Barcelona to secure the young talent.
Issah is expected to travel to Barcelona shortly to join Albert Sánchez's squad.
