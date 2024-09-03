Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Barcelona sign Ghanaian Winger Abdul Aziz Issah on loan from Dreams FC

BarceUUgJM7Op Abdul Aziz Issah

Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Barcelona have officially signed Ghanaian winger Abdul Aziz Issah on loan from Dreams FC.

Issah will join Barça Atlètic, the club’s B team, for the 2024-2025 season, with an option for a permanent transfer.

His move comes after impressive trial performances, leading Barcelona to secure the young talent.

Issah is expected to travel to Barcelona shortly to join Albert Sánchez's squad.



Read full article
Source: ghanasoccernet.com