Barcelona star Lamine Yamal to wear number 10 shirt for first time as Lionel Messi ‘selects’ him for Adidas

Lamine Yamal

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal is impressing fans with his remarkable consistency and performance this season, making a strong case for being the team's standout player.

During Euro 2024, he elevated his game, delivering unforgettable moments on a grand stage.



Spain has recognized his talent by assigning him the number 10 shirt for the upcoming international matches against Denmark and Serbia.

With Dani Olmo sidelined due to injury, the 17-year-old will don the iconic number for La Roja in the upcoming Nations League fixtures.



