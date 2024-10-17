Sports

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski only hiring workers from one nationality to work on house

121090368 Robertlewandowski Robert Lewandowski's home renovation reflects his heritage

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has made a surprising choice in hiring workers solely from Poland for the renovations on his home. This decision underscores his deep connection to his homeland, reflecting a preference for familiar and trusted workers.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live