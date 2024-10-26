Barcelona star backs Vinicius Jr for Ballon d’Or ahead of El Clasico battle

Barcelona's Inigo Martinez has set aside the El Clasico rivalry to endorse Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The Brazilian forward is the leading contender for the award, following an outstanding 2023/24 season where he scored a personal best of 24 goals, contributing significantly to Real Madrid's La Liga and UEFA Champions League triumphs.



His strong performance has continued into the current season, where he has already netted eight goals while partnering effectively with Kylian Mbappe.



As they prepare for their first El Clasico of the season, Martinez acknowledged Vinicius's talent, stating, "We all know they will give it to Vinicius Jr, I have no doubt.

He’s a great player." He also noted Vinicius's recent impact in the Champions League and expressed hope for his team's readiness in the upcoming match.



Vinicius has been particularly effective against Barcelona, scoring four goals in three encounters last season, including a hat trick in one match.