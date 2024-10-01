Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Barcelona still at least €74m over La Liga salary limit

Screenshot 20241001 070108.png Joan Laporta

Tue, 1 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

President Joan Laporta has stated that Barcelona is making significant strides regarding their salary cap, and La Liga President Javier Tebas has acknowledged their efforts in recent transfer periods.

President Joan Laporta has stated that Barcelona is making significant strides regarding their salary cap, and La Liga President Javier Tebas has acknowledged their efforts in recent transfer periods. Nevertheless, the Catalan club still has a considerable distance to cover before reaching their limit.



Read full article

Source: Football-espana