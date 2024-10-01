Barcelona still at least €74m over La Liga salary limit

Joan Laporta

Source: Football-espana

President Joan Laporta has stated that Barcelona is making significant strides regarding their salary cap, and La Liga President Javier Tebas has acknowledged their efforts in recent transfer periods.

