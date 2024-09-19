Barcelona to scout 20-year-old centre-back Samson Baidoo – three Premier League sides also interested

Samson Baidoo

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona remains focused on nurturing young talent as their main strategy in the transfer market.

After the sale of Mikayil Faye this summer, they are now interested in another 20-year-old central defender, with recent reports from Catalonia linking them to RB Salzburg’s Samson Baidoo.



According to Sport, both Manchester City and Barcelona are seen as frontrunners for the defender, while Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Inter Milan, and Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring the Austrian center-back.

With the departures of Strahinja Pavlovlic and Oumar Solet, Baidoo is expected to play a significant role for Salzburg this season, although he did not participate in Pepijn Lijnders' Champions League debut, where Salzburg lost 3-0 to Sparta Prague.



