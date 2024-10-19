Sports

Barcelona tracking 16-year-old South American sensation likened to Erling Haaland

Screenshot 20241019 082948.png Juan Riquelme Angulo

Sat, 19 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

Barcelona is among several clubs that consistently monitor the South American market for promising young talent, and the current South American U15 Championship has provided an opportunity to evaluate multiple prospects simultaneously. One player has stood out: Juan Riquelme Angulo.

As reported by Sport, Barcelona is particularly interested in the 16-year-old forward, who has drawn comparisons to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland due to his playing style.

He has netted four goals in six matches during the tournament, making him the leading scorer.

Source: Football-espana