Barrow forge deep bond with Canadian sponsor

The Canadian province will be on Barrow's shirt this season and next

Source: BBC

For numerous football enthusiasts, attending an away match at League Two Barrow represents a journey to a remote destination, one of the genuine outposts within the EFL.

As fans of the BBC's 2023 third series of Race Across the World discovered, the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador can seem like a far-flung corner of the globe.

However, these two seemingly disparate entities have now come together in an unexpected sponsorship agreement, enhancing and supporting one another.



Read full article