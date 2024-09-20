Sports

Bath 'not under pressure' to win trophy - Van Graan

This Season Marks Johann Van Graan's Third Campaign Since Taking Over At Bath.png This season marks Johann van Graan's third campaign since taking over at Bath

Fri, 20 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Bath is determined not to let the pressure of pursuing a trophy influence their approach as they enter the new Premiership season, according to rugby director Johann van Graan.

Last season, they were runners-up to Northampton in a thrilling final at Twickenham, where they nearly secured victory despite being down to 14 players.

The team has not claimed a league title since 1996 and will kick off the new season with a rematch against the Saints at the Recreation Ground on Friday.

