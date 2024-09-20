Bath 'not under pressure' to win trophy - Van Graan

Menu ›
Sports
Fri, 20 Sep 2024
Bath is determined not to let the pressure of pursuing a trophy influence their approach as they enter the new Premiership season, according to rugby director Johann van Graan.
Last season, they were runners-up to Northampton in a thrilling final at Twickenham, where they nearly secured victory despite being down to 14 players.
The team has not claimed a league title since 1996 and will kick off the new season with a rematch against the Saints at the Recreation Ground on Friday.
