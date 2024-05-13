Bawumia cuts sod for construction of modern sports complex in Gambaga

The sod-cutting ceremony took place on Monday, May 13,

Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has initiated the construction of a modern sports complex in Gambaga, located in the North East Region of Ghana.

The sod-cutting ceremony, which took place on Monday, May 13, was met with enthusiasm from the local community, signaling the importance of the project for the area.



The sports complex project aims to provide state-of-the-art sports facilities for the youth of Gambaga and its surrounding communities.



During the ceremony, Dr Bawumia emphasized that the Gambaga Sports Complex would not only offer young people a platform to showcase their sporting talents but also provide a suitable playing ground for local teams.



The construction of the Gambaga Sports Complex is being undertaken by Wembley Sports, the appointed contractor for the project.

They have committed to completing the complex within a timeframe of five months, indicating swift progress towards providing the much-needed sports infrastructure for the region.



Funded by Ghana Gas, the Gambaga Sports Complex will feature a range of facilities, including a 1000-seater stand, a VIP area, washrooms, changing rooms, and office complexes, among others.



These facilities are expected to enhance the sporting experience for the local community and contribute to the overall development of sports in the region.



Dr Bawumia's commitment to sports development in the North East Region was further demonstrated by his commissioning of a similar project named Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in Nelerigu months ago.