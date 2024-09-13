Bawumia promised him Sports Minister but dumped him after their manifesto — Insider reveals why Asamoah Gyan denounced the NPP

Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian journalist Kelvin Taylor has made explosive claims about football legend Asamoah Gyan’s recent criticism of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Taylor alleges that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia promised Gyan the role of Sports Minister if the NPP won the election.



However, after the NPP’s manifesto launch, Gyan was reportedly sidelined, leading to his public denouncement of the party.

Taylor also accused NPP figure Sammy Awuku of using Gyan as a political tool to attract youth votes.



The allegations have ignited debate, with NPP supporters rejecting the claims and Gyan yet to respond.



