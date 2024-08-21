Bawumia will deliver on sports promises if elected President – Hon. Yahaya Kassim Atta

Honorable Yahaya Kassim Atta, the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Amasaman, has conveyed his unwavering confidence in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's presidential candidate for the upcoming 2024 elections, regarding his commitment to sports development.

In an interview with Mothers 102.7 FM, he reassured the Ghanaian populace that Bawumia's dedication to sports is both sincere and comprehensive.



“He is fully committed to all his promises concerning sports. He has pledged to construct 5,000-seater stadiums in the six newly established regions and has already commenced the building of over 150 astroturf pitches during his tenure as Vice President. I am certain he will achieve even more upon his election,” Kassim Atta remarked.

At the NPP's manifesto launch for the 2024 elections in Takoradi, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia outlined significant sports initiatives, which include enhancing the facilities of existing stadiums, establishing a sports fund, initiating Operation Olympics for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, and bolstering the Ghana Premier League with necessary infrastructure and resources. Kassim Atta is confident that Bawumia's vision will revolutionize sports in Ghana if he is granted the mandate on December 7th.