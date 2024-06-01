Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
Sports
0

Bayern Munich eyes Spanish Ghanaian winger Nico Williams for summer transfer

Nico And Inaki Williams 22 Nico Williams (Left) and Inaki Williams

Sat, 1 Jun 2024 Source: Footballghana

Bayern Munich is contemplating a summer move for Nico Williams, the Spanish-Ghanaian left winger.

Sources reveal that discussions about Williams have been ongoing within Bayern's management.

The 21-year-old is currently contracted with Athletic Club Bilbao until 2027, and his transfer is expected to be costly, with reports indicating a fixed fee of nearly 60 million euros.

Despite interest from Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona, Williams is taking his time to make a decision about his future, remaining focused on the upcoming European Championship.

Read full article

Source: Footballghana