Bayern Munich talisman struggling with injury ahead of Champions League showdown against Barcelona

Two weeks ago, Musiala suffered a hip injury against Eintracht Frankfurt

Source: Football-espana

On Wednesday, a key Champions League clash is set to unfold at the Estadi Olimpic, where Bayern Munich will visit Barcelona, who are looking to secure consecutive wins in the tournament.

Bayern's head coach Vincent Kompany (as reported by MD) confirmed that the 21-year-old midfielder will not participate in this weekend's game and is uncertain for the upcoming match against Barcelona.

The potential loss of Musiala would significantly impact Bayern, while providing a considerable advantage to Barcelona.



