Bayern in advanced talks with Burnley over Kompany

Thu, 23 May 2024 Source: BBC

Bayern Munich is currently in advanced negotiations with Burnley regarding the potential appointment of Vincent Kompany as their new coach.

The German club is confident that Kompany is interested in joining them, and both parties are working towards reaching an agreement on the compensation fee.

It is understood that Kompany, who is 38 years old, plans to bring his backroom staff from Burnley to Munich, which includes former Wales international Craig Bellamy.

Source: BBC