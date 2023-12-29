Be good ambassadors for the 13th Africa Games - LOC urges

Dr. Ofosu Asare thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo for his support throughout the campaign

Source: GNA

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 13th Africa Games has urged Ghanaians to help publicize ahead of one of the best events the continent has ever witnessed.

Ghana won the bid to host the continental showpiece in August 2018 and has since been preparing towards it with an intensive awareness creation in a bid to whip up the interest of Ghanaians.



The LOC Chairman speaking after the 13th Africa Games Christmas Carnival said it was important for Ghanaians to take advantage of the opportunities the tournament offers for social and economic progress.



“We have to organize ourselves very well and take advantage of the opportunities. We should be good ambassadors. Those in businesses should position themselves well to take advantage of the Africa Games.”



He noted that the 13th Africa Games would bring individuals from over 54 countries whose engagements would help boost Ghana’s economic growth.

He said the LOC was doing its best to involve Ghanaians all over the country in the games, hence their reason for organizing the float and Christmas Carnival in Accra and Takoradi respectively.



Dr Ofosu Asare thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his support throughout the campaign.



“The Africa Games is for all of us, so we should all help in hosting the games,” he urged.



The continental party is scheduled for Friday, March 8, 2024, to Saturday, March 23, 2024.