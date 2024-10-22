Sports

Beach Soccer AFCON: Ghana thrash Tanzania 10-3 to keep tournament hopes alive

Screenshot 20241022 121455.png Ghana Black Sharks

Tue, 22 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's Black Sharks secured their place in the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations by defeating Tanzania 10-3 in their final Group A match, avoiding an early exit from the tournament.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live