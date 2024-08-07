Beach Soccer: CAF announces date for AFCON tournament

The top two teams will qualify for the 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup in Seychelles

Source: GNA

The 2024 Beach Soccer African Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be held from October 19 to 26 in Hurghada, Egypt, as announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

This schedule, confirmed by the CAF Executive Committee, provides teams ample time to prepare.



The Ghana Black Sharks, who secured their spot by defeating Ivory Coast, will be among the participants.



Other competing teams include Senegal, Egypt, Tanzania, Mauritania, Malawi, Mozambique, and Morocco.

The Black Sharks are set to resume training in early October, with local fans hopeful for a successful tournament.



