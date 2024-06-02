Beating Dortmund tougher than expected – Real Madrid boss Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti celebrate with his players after beating Dortmund 2-0

Source: Apexnewshub

Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, expressed that clinching the Champions League title for the 15th time was a challenging feat for the Spanish champions.

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley with two late goals, following a first half dominated by the German side.

Ancelotti mentioned that the match was tougher than anticipated, highlighting the team's improved performance in the second half.



