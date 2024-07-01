Sports

Bellingham brilliance papers over cracks in England’s Euro 2024 case

Jude Bellingham Won The Champions League In His First Real Madrid Season.jpeg Jude Bellingham won the Champions League in his first Real Madrid season

Mon, 1 Jul 2024 Source: Apexnewshub

England's hopes of ending 58 years of disappointment at Euro 2024 are still alive after a stunning display of skill from Jude Bellingham.

However, their performance in the narrow 2-1 victory over Slovakia did not reflect that of potential future European champions.

The Three Lions narrowly avoided a humiliating exit, with Bellingham's late goal and Harry Kane's extra-time winner securing a spot in the quarter-finals against Switzerland.

