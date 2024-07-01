Bellingham brilliance papers over cracks in England’s Euro 2024 case

Jude Bellingham won the Champions League in his first Real Madrid season

Source: Apexnewshub

England's hopes of ending 58 years of disappointment at Euro 2024 are still alive after a stunning display of skill from Jude Bellingham.

However, their performance in the narrow 2-1 victory over Slovakia did not reflect that of potential future European champions.

The Three Lions narrowly avoided a humiliating exit, with Bellingham's late goal and Harry Kane's extra-time winner securing a spot in the quarter-finals against Switzerland.



Read full article