Bellingham - the England hero who 'writes his own scripts'

Jude Bellingham

Source: BBC

Jude Bellingham, 20, continued his impressive career with the winning goal in England's Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.

He's the first European player to appear in three major tournaments before turning 21 and has scored in two of them. Bellingham's header in the 13th minute secured the win and earned him man of the match.



His composure and leadership on the field have impressed pundits, with Micah Richards running out of superlatives to describe him.

Bellingham's determination to help England win the tournament is clear, and he's emerged as a key player for the team.



