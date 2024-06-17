Bellingham - the England hero who 'writes his own scripts'

England 1-0 Serbia

Source: BBC

Jude Bellingham, the 20-year-old footballer from Stourbridge, continues to impress with his performance.

He secured England's victory in their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia, scoring the only goal of the game. Gareth Southgate, the team's manager, praised Bellingham, describing him as a player who creates his own success.



Bellingham, who currently plays for Real Madrid, has already made appearances in three major international tournaments before turning 21, making him the first European player to achieve this feat.

He has also scored in two of these tournaments, including a goal against Iran in the 2022 World Cup.



Bellingham expressed his dedication to helping his country succeed in the football tournament, stating that he is willing to do whatever it takes.



