Bellingham voted La Liga Player of the Year

Jude Bellingham

Source: BBC

Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham has been voted La Liga's Player of the Season in his first year in Spain.

Bellingham, 20, scored 19 times in the league to help Real win the title by 10 points.



He also scored four times in the Champions League as Carlo Ancelotti's side reached the final, where they will meet Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on Saturday (20:00 BST).

Bellingham edged out team-mate Vinicius Jr, Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Artem Dovbyk (Girona) and Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) in votes cast by fans, club captains and a panel of experts.



He also won the 2022-23 Bundesliga Player of the Season playing for Dortmund before moving to Real for an initial 103m euros (£88.5m).



Read full article