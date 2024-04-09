Ben Nunoo Mensah calls for enhanced fan ownership in Hearts of Oak

Ben Nunoo Mensah

Ben Nunoo Mensah, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), has urged the leadership of Hearts of Oak to enhance fan ownership by allowing more supporters to purchase shares in the club.

In 2011, the Ghana Premier League team initiated a public offering of shares, resulting in Togbe Afede XIV acquiring a significant stake in the club. However, over the past thirteen years, the representation of fans among the major shareholders has decreased, disappointing some loyal supporters.



During an interview with Accra-based Radio Gold, Nunoo Mensah emphasized the essential role of fans in the club's operations.



He highlighted the presence of unsold shares and those yet to be released, indicating that the current situation offers an ideal chance to involve fans and promote their ownership.



"The fans are crucial to our current initiatives. There are still shares available for purchase or yet to be offered. Why not take advantage of this moment, given the knowledge and awareness fans now possess about the club, and invite them to participate by releasing these shares again?" he suggested.



Nunoo Mensah called for a systematic approach, suggesting the creation of a clear strategy for share issuance and the implementation of educational campaigns to inform fans about the benefits of ownership.

"Let's establish a plan for releasing shares and then proceed to educate the fans. With the right strategy, I am confident they will eagerly embrace the opportunity to invest in Accra Hearts of Oak," he optimistically stated.



Expressing faith in the fans' unwavering dedication to the club, Nunoo Mensah envisioned a future where supporters actively participate in owning shares of Accra Hearts of Oak.



Acknowledging the mutually beneficial relationship between clubs and their communities, he emphasized the importance of fan involvement in ensuring the club's long-term success.



"I am certain that, based on what they have observed, the fans will enthusiastically participate."