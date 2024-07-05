Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz represent U.S. with Wimbledon wins on Fourth of July

Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz Represent U.S. With Wimbledon Wins On Fourth Of July.jpeg Ben Shelton

Fri, 5 Jul 2024 Source: Apexnewshub

Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz represented the American men at Wimbledon on Independence Day, with Shelton winning a five-set match for the second time on Court 18, defeating South Africa’s Lloyd Harris.

Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz represented the American men at Wimbledon on Independence Day, with Shelton winning a five-set match for the second time on Court 18, defeating South Africa’s Lloyd Harris. However, fifth-ranked Jessica Pegula was upset by Wang Xinyu in the second round.



Read full article

Source: Apexnewshub