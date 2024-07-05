Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz represent U.S. with Wimbledon wins on Fourth of July

Ben Shelton

Source: Apexnewshub

Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz represented the American men at Wimbledon on Independence Day, with Shelton winning a five-set match for the second time on Court 18, defeating South Africa’s Lloyd Harris. However, fifth-ranked Jessica Pegula was upset by Wang Xinyu in the second round.





