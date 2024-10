Abdul Rashid Adam

Source: Kickgh

Teenage prodigy Abdul Rashid Adam has landed in England to participate in a trial with West Ham United, a club in the English Premier League.

The 18-year-old, who plays for Benab FC in Ghana's lower leagues, has attracted attention from various European clubs, including those in France and Spain.

West Ham United has quickly invited him for a trial to evaluate his abilities before deciding on a potential contract.



