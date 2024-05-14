Benjamin Acquah grabs an assist in Helsingborg's draw with Sandvikens IF

Acquah has played seven games so far and has scored once

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Acquah showcased his playmaking skills by providing an assist in Helsingborg's match against Sandvikens IF in the Swedish Superettan.

Despite his valuable contribution, Helsingborg had to settle for a 2-2 draw in a highly competitive game on Sunday.



The clash between the two teams was intense, with both sides showing determination from the start. Acquah, who was in the starting lineup and played an impressive 76 minutes, played a key role in setting up Wilhelm Loeper's goal for Helsingborg.

Ervin Gigovic added a second goal for Helsingborg in the 55th minute. Despite having more possession, Sandvikens IF managed to score through John Junior Igbarumah and Emil Engqvist, levelling the scoreline twice.



Acquah's performance on the field was commendable throughout the match. The draw places Helsingborg in 6th position on the league table, with 10 points from seven games in the 2024 Swedish Superettan season.