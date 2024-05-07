Berekum Chelsea and Samuel Boadu charged with violating Premier League regulations

Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu, the head coach of Berekum Chelsea, and the club itself have been accused of violating Ghana Premier League regulations after their match against Legon Cities FC.

The specific violations are related to Section 38 (8) (a) and Section 34 (6) (a) of the 2019 regulations.



According to the accusations, the club failed to present Boadu for the mandatory post-match press conference, and Boadu himself intentionally refused to attend. Such actions are considered misconduct that brings the game into disrepute.



Both the club and Boadu have been given until May 9, 2024, to respond to these charges. This situation emphasizes the importance of adhering to regulations and promoting a positive image of the game.

The mandatory post-match press conference plays a crucial role in allowing coaches to share their thoughts and insights with the media and fans. By allegedly disregarding this regulation, Berekum Chelsea and Boadu risk tarnishing the reputation of the club and the league as a whole.



It remains to be seen how they will address these charges and what consequences may ensue.