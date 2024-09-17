Sports

Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu lauds players performance after win over Karela United

56854.png Samuel Boadu

Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: Kickgh

Samuel Boadu, the head coach of Berekum Chelsea, praised his players for their impressive performance after achieving their first win of the season over the weekend.

Samuel Boadu, the head coach of Berekum Chelsea, praised his players for their impressive performance after achieving their first win of the season over the weekend. Following a goalless draw against newcomers Vision FC in their season opener, the Bibires were eager to bounce back quickly.



Source: Kickgh